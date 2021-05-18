Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,399 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

