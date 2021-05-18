Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $6,825,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

