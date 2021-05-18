Daniel W. Fairfax Sells 4,428 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

