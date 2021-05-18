DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $4.77 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $158.73 million and $10.39 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00011017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00400217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00229720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01359307 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00045019 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,715,210 coins and its circulating supply is 33,303,334 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

