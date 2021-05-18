DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%.

DarioHealth stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. 1,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRIO. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Aegis raised their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

