DATA Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, DATA has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00090636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.13 or 0.01442723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00117924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.40 or 0.10979689 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

