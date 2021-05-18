Datamine FLUX Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $505,663.80 and approximately $1,949.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00089012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00408442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00229830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.46 or 0.01315580 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 594,713 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

