Datto (NYSE:MSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.90

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

MSP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,698,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.