David Golub Buys 6,902 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.