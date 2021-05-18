David Golub Buys 6,902 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 29th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.
  • On Friday, March 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.
  • On Monday, March 15th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.
  • On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Comments


