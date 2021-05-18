Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $365.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.06.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $341.24 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $148.04 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

