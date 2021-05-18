Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
VMM stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44.
About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II
