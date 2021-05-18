Denny’s (DENN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN):

5/10/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

4/26/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

4/15/2021 – Denny’s is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Denny’s is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $18.00.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 488,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

