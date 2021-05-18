DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report sales of $2.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $2.60 million. DermTech reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.97 million, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $34.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,781. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,820.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

