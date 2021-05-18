Dero Price Tops $5.85 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00014310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $61.95 million and $654,556.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,877.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.33 or 0.07765522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.50 or 0.02501395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00680135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00203494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00782029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.85 or 0.00672383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00583566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,590,228 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

