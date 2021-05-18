Desjardins Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$60.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

