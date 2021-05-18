Desjardins Comments on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The company had revenue of C$116.54 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.