Destination Wealth Management Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 985,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $382.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.34 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.