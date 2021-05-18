Destination Wealth Management Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $252.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

