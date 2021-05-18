Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on June 8th

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.82.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

