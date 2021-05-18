Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €71.33 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.71 ($66.72).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock opened at €50.96 ($59.95) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.25. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.