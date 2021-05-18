Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €71.33 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.71 ($66.72).

DPW stock opened at €50.96 ($59.95) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.25. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

