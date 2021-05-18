Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Devro stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.80). 114,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05. The company has a market cap of £357.27 million and a PE ratio of 15.62. Devro has a one year low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 217.36 ($2.84).

In other news, insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,690.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

