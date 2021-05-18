DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.08 ($20.10).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €13.95 ($16.41) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.96.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

