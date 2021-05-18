DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. DiFy.Finance has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $1.53 million worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $372.93 or 0.00875030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00118730 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

