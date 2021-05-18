Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.91 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Match Group worth $117,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Match Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

