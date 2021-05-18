Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $125,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $272.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.34 and a 200 day moving average of $241.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.90 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

