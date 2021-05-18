Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,389,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $116,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Trex by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

