Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $124,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

