Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 132,318 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.09% of Sykes Enterprises worth $120,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYKE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

