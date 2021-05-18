Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,699 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.89% of Century Communities worth $115,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

