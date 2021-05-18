Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,515 ($32.86).
A number of research firms have weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report on Monday.
LON DPLM traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,908 ($37.99). 305,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,698. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a one year high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,768.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,407.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.
