Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report on Monday.

Get Diploma alerts:

LON DPLM traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,908 ($37.99). 305,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,698. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a one year high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,768.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,407.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.