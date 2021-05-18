Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE:DFS opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 52,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

