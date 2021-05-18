Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Down 3.8%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.58. 244,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,386,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

