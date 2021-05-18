DMM: Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1.63 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.01479466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00118640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063797 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,236 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,730 coins. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

