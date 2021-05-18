Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.80 million.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.92. 313,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,769. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

