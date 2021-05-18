Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $383.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.90. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.51 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

