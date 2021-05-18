Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

