Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $150,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,871.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,847.15 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,922.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,464.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

