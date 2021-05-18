Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

