Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

