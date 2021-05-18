Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

