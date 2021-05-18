Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 9,457 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

