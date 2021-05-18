DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,206,807 shares.The stock last traded at $142.71 and had previously closed at $133.79.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

