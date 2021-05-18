DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

