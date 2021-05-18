DoYourTip Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $701,498.24 and $18,321.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

