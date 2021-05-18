Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

