DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DraftKings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

