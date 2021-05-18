Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.