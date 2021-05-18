DREP Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.55 or 0.01493131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00118818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,798.49 or 0.11030403 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.