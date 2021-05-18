Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.68

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 1101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Ratos AB acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $103,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $54,113,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $53,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.