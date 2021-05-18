DXdao Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.24 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $349.62 or 0.00796625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and $1.59 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00122480 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002876 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

